Twin Falls Fire Department reminds people to be safe with candles

The Twin Falls Fire Department is reminding people to be safe this holiday season when it comes to using candles.

December is actually the peak month for home candle fires, with the busiest days being Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, according to Twin Falls Fire Marshall Tim Lauda.

Lauda recommends putting candles in a holder, keeping them away from a breeze and curtains, and especially away from children.

“Thirty seven percent of all candle fires start in the bedroom. And part of the reason for that is people fall asleep while burning candles, so we recommend that you do not put candles in anywhere you could fall asleep,” Lauda stated.

He also reminds people to always blow out candles when leaving a room, no matter how long you will be gone, and to keep them away from pets as well.

