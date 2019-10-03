Twin Falls Fire Department burns donated house in annual training exercise

The Twin Falls Fire Department spent the day Thursday getting some training in.

Chief Les Kenworthy was on hand for the event and explained what was going on.

“We have a fire training burn at a house here that's going to be demolished. So somebody has offered, from the community, offered up a house here to be able to train with. So we've been training on it a few days with forcible entry, some of the other skills we like to practice,” Kenworthy said.

This exercise part of a yearly training the department has to do.

“We're going to be practicing what kind of techniques we would use on room fires," he said. "So let's say a bedroom, kitchen fire, we're also going to do some basement fire techniques, some training in the basement."

It's good practice for both newbies and veterans alike.

“Other than real structure fires, real incidents, we don't have much of an opportunity to practice with live fire, so this structure allows us that opportunity,” said Cpt. Aaron Hudson, who's been with the department for more than 20 years.

Fireman Andrew Merriman has been with the department for almost nine months.

“Through our training academy we had the opportunity to train with Boise in their live fire conditions as kind of accumulation of our recruiting academy. So this is our first live fire training we've done since then,” Merriman said.

Once the training in the house was finished, it was burned down.

The training would be much easier if they had a dedicated training structure, Kenworthy said.

“So currently in the city of Twin Falls, we do not have a training facility. And so really to do live fire training, these are our only opportunities when we get these structures that have been donated,” Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy also said they are trying to get a facility built and have even talked with other local fire departments to see if they would be interested in using it as well.