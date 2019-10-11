Twin Falls Fire Department teaches children about fire prevention

The Twin Falls Fire Department hosted the second night of its fire prevention open house Thursday night in honor of Fire Prevention Week.

Children and parents were welcomed into the fire stations, where they had mini class sessions to learn about what a firefighter does, and how to protect oneself from a fire. They learned where to go if there is a fire. They could then get tours of the truck bay and see all of the equipment.

"I want you to find two ways out of every room, two ways out of every room, so if we are in this room," said Fire Marshal Tim Lauda, "you can go out the door, you just came in, or this door here, or this door over here, so actually there is three ways, so if you are in your bedroom you can go out the door or the window, right?"

The fire prevention open house is meant to teach children and their parents how to be safe if a fire does happen and the best way to prevent them from happening.