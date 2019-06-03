Twin Falls Fire Marshal talks grilling safety during summer barbecuing season

Many might be out for the summer and enjoying barbecue season, but one mistake can lead to a fire.

According to the National Protection Fire Association, outdoor grilling causes almost 9,000 home fires across the United States each year.

They say that gas grilling causes more blazes than charcoal.

"Before you start grilling, especially with propane grills, you want to hook it up to the tank. You want to check the hoses with a light soapy water solution," said Tim Lauda, the Twin Falls Fire Marshal. "If you see bubbles coming out of it, you want to have that hose repaired because it has a leak."

Lauda said you want to make sure it's replaced by a professional or a manufactured recommended part.

He urges to always clean the grill before using it to get rid of grease and fat build-up.

"When you’re starting with a gas grill, you want to make sure the lid's open when you light them, not closed, because that gas can build up inside your grill, so you want to have it open so you don’t have an explosion," Lauda said.

When someone is done grilling, make sure the coals are completely out.

"Then put them in a metal can for several days and then put them in a dumpster. It’s always a good idea to soak them a little bit with water to make sure you don’t have a fire," he advised.

Another mistake many might be guilty of is leaving the grill unattended.

"They’re out there and pets and kids can cause accidents too," he said.