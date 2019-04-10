Twin Falls Fire holds open house to raise awareness about bond

When asking for $36 million, people want to know what it's going to be used for, which is why the Twin Falls Fire Department opened their doors to the public Saturday.

Capt. Aaron Hudson explained why Station 2 opened its doors.

"We want to make sure that people are educated and they have all the facts and information they might need to make a good decision. We want to let people know the need, why the need exists for this bond," Hudson said.

Debbie Dane, a member of the citizens committee, explained what some of those needs are.

"None of our stations meet standard. They’re not ADA accessible, there are no fire sprinkling systems, those types of things that we take for granted in public places, they don't have that protection here," Dane said.

There's also another issue.

"For example in this facility, there's one restroom, one shower, so they come back from a fire, they shed their gear out in the bay, then they have to wait in a clean area to take a shower," Dane explained.

It was an opportunity for the firefighters to show why they need the bond, explained firefighter Joe Renaldi.

"This bond will help us, better help and better serve the community. I think that's what everybody's here for, to affect positive change in the community," Renaldi stated.

The fire stations will also hold another open house Saturday, April 13, from 10-4. Click here for more information.