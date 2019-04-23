Twin Falls High Jive Showcase celebrating 20 years

Students part of the Twin Falls High Jive Show Choir are gearing up and sweating it out as their 20th anniversary Jive Spring Showcase is this week.

"Jive’s a show choir. Lots of musical, lots of choreography," explained student Isaac Rasmussen.

Students part of the group spent hours on-end perfecting each step, each song and each other.

"A lot goes in, actually," student Karina Call said of putting on this show.

They started practicing this specific showcase just a few weeks ago, however there are some older songs they incorporated into the show since starting in August.

"This last week, from Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night. Then on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.," Isaac said.

For this particular spring showcase, it's a little bit different.

"This is our 20th spring showcase. We're inviting the alumni back. Now, some of the children are in my program here at the Twin Falls High School program," said Joe Casperson, the musical director.

The students will perform a variety of songs, including ones that were done in the last 20 years.

"I personally have a lot of pressure there because it's all of the old choreography that the old past members have done so I feel like if I screw something up, they’re going to know because they’ve done it before," Karina explained.

With those endless hours of rehearsals, how do they keep up with school?

"Late nights, early morning, lot of, yeah, I’m tired," Isaac said smiling.

However, he said it's worth it all in the end.

"When everyone's clapping and standing up, it's the best feeling ever," he explained.

The group even recently placed first in a southern California festival.

"It makes me feel really proud, because we're just from Twin Falls and sometimes you don't feel like there's a lot out there so, when you go to California and win something like that, it feels amazing," Karina said.

Casperson said they were also the highest scoring vocal group and two of their soloists received awards as well.

The show starts Wednesday every night until Saturday at Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School.

For more information, visit the Twin Falls High School Jive Facebook page for exact times and ticket costs.