Twin Falls High School Class of 2020 honored with parade

The Twin Falls High School class of 2020 celebrated their graduation a little differently this year.

Because of COVID-19 they aren't able to have a real graduation yet... but the community came together to give them a parade.

The community came together and was able to coordinate a parade to celebrate the seniors at Twin Falls High School.

The parade started at the mall where the students lined up in alphabetical order in their cars.

Students and their families decorated their cars with their names and school pride.

People lined the streets of Madrona and Filer cheering them all on.

They were escorted by the Twin Falls Police Department and were handed their diplomas right to their cars.

"It's really awesome, Twin Falls has been a really strong community and the fact that everyone pitched in together to do all this for us, it's awesome," one senior said.

Canyon Ridge High School will have their parade on Tuesday.

