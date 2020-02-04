Twin Falls High School partners with CSI to give students EMT certification

Twin Falls High School has a class where students can spend a semester becoming learning the ins and outs of what it takes to be an Emergency Medical Professional.

“They are doing a 10 credit college course at CSI for the EMT certification, and they will each have a chance to get their national certification when they are finished,” said Gary Showers, the teacher for the class.

After finishing their prerequisites and an interview, students take an EMT course for 2 hours every day.

“From anything from OB, child care, child birth, pediatrics, just normal everyday things, like allergic reactions, chocking and car accidents — just anything that a normal emergency care provider would do,” said one student Christian Ulrich.

They also shadow medical professionals for a day.

“We did clinicals at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, so I got to follow along EMTs for the day and go on calls with them,” said student Stevie Burrows.

One student says she hopes to continue with the medical field after high school.

“I want to be a doctor, like a pediatrician, so this just gives me a step ahead,” Burrows said.

And the teacher of the class loves seeing his students succeed.

“We’ve had pretty good response," Showers said. "We’ve had a few in the community, getting hired now, so it’s pretty rewarding to see the kids out of high school start working."