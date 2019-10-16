Twin Falls High School to host annual college and finance night

Twin Falls High School is hosting its annual career and finance fair Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. in the gym.

The annual college and finance night is open to anyone who is interested in learning about the options available to you when it comes to paying for college.

Multiple colleges from around Idaho, Utah and Nevada will be there to help students learn about their schools, how they can get financial aid and scholarships for colleges.

Each college will be giving away free shirts, stickers, lanyards as well.

“It's super informational, and we always want to help the community be more financially aware, so they can have more successful and comfortable life, so they don't have to stress about their money,” said senior Mattie Gaddes.

This event is open for everyone, people do not have to be a member of Twin Falls High School to attend.

“There is a lot of financial awareness at this event, and as Mattie said, it really helps people be more aware of all the options they have with colleges, and how to get financial aid and scholarships,” said senior Lara Maccabee.