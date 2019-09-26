Twin Falls High hosts annual Veterans BBQ for Service Bowl Week

In honor of service bowl week, Twin Falls High School had their veteran's barbecue, which was honoring all of the service men and women in the community.

The service men and women came to the barbecue at Twin Falls High School, and got to enjoy a nice meal together.

Many veteran's suffer from PTSD, and by having a barbecue, it helps them feel appreciated.

Other members of their families could come too, but they had to pay $1 to eat.

The event is put on by the student council, and they say that while service week is fun to compete between Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls, but it's really about something more than that.

"I think it's nice to recognize our service men and women because there is sometimes that they don't get recognized as much, and they do more for us than we realize," said senior Jaren Rose.

The service bowl game is Friday at Twin Falls High School.

Another student was helping out because he is doing his senior project on Veteran's and PTSD.

"This is part of my senior project. I'm working on raising awareness on Veteran's and PTSD. I have information by the table, and I'm helping spreading the word," said senior Gavin Pesek

He wants to raise awareness on how many people suffer from PTSD each day.

"I want more people to know how it affects them and how we can help those who suffer," said Pesek.

He hopes that the barbecue helped veteran's feel appreciated.

"We lose 22 veteran's a day to PTSD, and we need to be aware of that, and help them, and really just be there to listen to them," Pesek said.