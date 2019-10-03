Twin Falls Jail is overpopulated

Thursday morning Twin Falls County Commissioners renewed their contract with Jerome County allowing them to continue to provide housing for inmates in Twin Falls as the jail here is overpopulated.

Jerome county will provide 25 beds to Twin Falls inmates next year.

Currently, there are a total of 275 inmates. But, the capacity is at 194.

The jail overcrowding creates a dilemma one commissioner told KMVT.

And, inmates without a mattress, a portable mattress, known as "boats" are given to them.

"It's a portable mattress that's on the floor," said Jack Johnson, commissioner of the third district. "It raises up about 12 inches off the floor."

Jackson went on to say the setting itself is uncomfortable because so many people are in a confined space, which creates challenges on its own for both the inmates and staff that works in the jail.