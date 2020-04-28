Twin Falls Livestock Commission sees cattle auctions decrease due to COVID-19 pandemic

The livestock industry continues to be impacted by the coronavirus, and it's being felt in Twin Falls.

KMVT caught up with the owner of the Twin Falls Livestock Commission Bruce Billington, who shared what he has noticed since the pandemic began.

The amount of cattle raisers coming to the livestock auctions has decreased nearly 30%. Billington attributes this to low market price, causing many farmers and ranchers to decide to hold onto their cattle in hopes that prices will get better.

"It does not look like it is short-term to me now," he said. "It looks like it's going to be drawn out till the end of the summer maybe. We hope we get it back to normal by fall. I don't know. We are all just holding out breath hoping it will get back to somewhat normal."

Billington said the closing of restaurants is what is hurting them the most, and they hope things will get back to normal soon.