Twin Falls man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Nevada

According to a press release posted on the Elko County Sheriff's Facebook page, On January 19 a deputy with the the Elko County Sheriff's office responded to the Petro in Wells, Nevada, in response to a call of trespassing. Upon arrival he encountered two people in a vehicle that was parked and running, where the driver appeared to be asleep.

Juan J. Luna, 34, was the driver of the vehicle who had an active warrant, and following his arrest it was determined that the vehicle had 452.06 grams of methamphetamine, 102.66 grams of heroin, and 3.24 grams of cocaine inside it.

Nevada Highway Patrol assisted the deputy at the scene and arrested passenger Allison Cyr, 33, also of Twin Falls on one count of possession of a hypodermic device.

