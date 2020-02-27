Twin Falls Mayor speaks on proclamation

On Wednesday, Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins told KMVT her reasoning for signing the Sanctity Of Human Life proclamation at Monday night's city council meeting comes after the request of a citizen.

Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said she received great feedback from the community.

"Proclamations are made per request of local citizens," she said.

Hawkins said since the signing of the proclamation, she has received great feedback from the community, adding all life has value, all life has worth, and all life is worth fighting for.

I have received 100 percent support," the mayor said, " I know Facebook's been probably 60/40 percent, so face to face I have received a lot of positive feedback from people who do believe there is value to human life and all human life."

The proclamation, which doesn't change how the city enforces laws, also calls for Twin Falls residents "who believe in prayer" to "pray for our city, state, and nation" on March 1st.