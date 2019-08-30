Twin Falls Memorial Rose Garden offers unique scenery and story for visitors

The Twin Falls Memorial Rose Garden started as a senior project by the daughter of Vickie Cowger.

At it's infancy the garden had close to dozen roses, a far cry from the immaculate scenery of sprinkling water fountain, buzzing bees, a pristine water fountain. And of course, a vibrant display of various roses that stretch from one side of the fair road to another, along the photo exhibit booth at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

Cowger, who manages the garden with her brother, said the work of community, especially from those at Webb Nursery helped bring the garden together this year.

"What really helped out, I had a diagnosis earlier this year of breast cancer, and I knew that my brother and I couldn't get in here and get the roses trimmed back, so Webb Nursery came in and really helped us out. broken," Cowger said.

Cowger goes on to say this year's roses are even more beautiful than the year before and encourages those in the community to come to the Twin Falls County Fair and visit the garden.