Twin Falls Musician uses his skills to inspire others with online music challenge

One Twin Falls man is using his passion for music to help people stuck at home during this corona virus pandemic.

He’s calling it the super samba challenge.

Lance wells has been a musician for a little over 4 decades.

"I started in school band back when i was a 6th grader which is a long time ago, I started with the snare drum and percussion which is kind of what they start middle schoolers with," said Lance Wells.

But more recently, he wanted to do something to challenge people, give them something to work towards.

"The things we have going on in the world right now with people not having the opportunity to go to work or the opportunity to socialize and so it gave me more of a reason to say hey how about I put this out there and give other people something to challenge them and maybe to win a little prize, something to keep them motivated," said Wells.

He’s calling it the Super Samba Challenge, and all you have to do is learn the rhythms he teaches you on his YOUTUBE channel, and then create a video of your own. He teaches you each part separately.

Once you learn the parts, you can submit a version of your own…don’t be afraid to get creative.

"Just something that first of all shows that they can play the rhythm and then if they want to add whatever personality or creativity they are certainly welcome to do that," said Wells.

And even if you don’t have drums, he demonstrates another way for people to enter, because Wells wants people to make the most out of their time at home.