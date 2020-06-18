Twin Falls Parks and Recreation encourages parents to take advantage of traveling playgrounds

The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department are encouraging parents to take advantage of the traveling playgrounds this summer.

The traveling playground is an opportunity to get kids out and playing in the sun.

Staff from the recreation department facilitate organized play such as basketball, soccer, volleyball and more in parks around Twin Falls.

Recreation supervisor Stacy McClintock says it's a good way for kids who have been cooped for so long to easily travel to a location of nearby.

“We have staff that are encouraged to interact with the children and put games together and do things out at those parks, and it's a good opportunity for kids to get some good healthy exercise in the sunshine in our beautiful parks,” McClintock said.

The traveling playground is completely free to the public. You can find more information the City of Twin Falls website.