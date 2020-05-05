Twin Falls Pest Abatement District is among the few in Idaho utilizing drone technology

On Tuesday, the Twin Falls Pest Abatement District put to work an innovative new tool in integrated pest management for mosquito control.

Brian Simper of the Twin Falls Pest Management District says their district is one of 3 in Idaho to utilize drone tech in their operations. (KMVT/KSVT)

"That tool is an unmanned aerial vehicle, known as a drone," Brian Simper, the Manager of the Twin Falls Pest Abatement District said.

According to Simper, the Twin Falls district is the third district in Idaho to run drones, and among close to a couple dozen that do across the nation. He invited KMVT out to cover the district's use of the drone, in part, because it's larger than the typical hobby drone you may have seen your neighbor flying around.

"This drone is quite larger than most people think, and it's caused a little bit of curiosity from the public." he said.

The 6 propeller drone has a 6 ft. wingspan, and carries and distributes 24 pounds of product on a pre-determined flight route set by the pilot.

"So we have mapped areas where we know historically there's been a lot of mosquito activity," Simper said. "When the water arrives, this treatment will help control those mosquitos."

While the ground where the abatement district is applying the treatment appears to be fairly dry, Simper said it will turn into a marshland.

"It's about a foot deep, and then towards the bottom last year it was about chest high." he said.

In 2006, Idaho led the nation in reports of human illness associated with West Nile Virus, and the work pest abatement does in managing the population is one of the many ways they help keep the community safe. The drone gives those like Simper the ability to do a more accurate and efficient job in treating areas that would become a prime habitat for mosquitos to flourish.

"This a lot more environmentally friendly than what we typically can do on foot, and it's a lot more accurate," Simper said. "The treatment that we just did flew about three and a half pounds of product per acre. It's a relatively low rate, but it's covered very effectively and a lot better than you can do on foot."

A pilot and spotter help operate the aircraft, and while the treatment the district utilizes is safe, they constantly record amounts dispersed and battery percentage. While the drone only has a few minutes of battery life before it has to be charged again, Simper says a few minutes is all it needs.

“So we had a backpack and it weighs about 25 pounds empty, you had another 25 pounds of product, and you had to walk it." Simper said. "That drone just did about 7 acres in less than 7 minutes. It would take me about an hour, or an hour and half on a good day.”

Simper said the he comes back and checks on the area they treat to ensure the treatment is working, and encourages residents who spot the drone and have questions about it, to reach out to the district.

