The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying an individual who slashed several tires over the weekend in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Police seek suspect who slashed multiple car tires (Shawn O'Neil)

KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls Police Department as well as owner of Viking Bail Bonds, Shane O'Neil, who had two of his vehicles tires slashed, and he tells us it's disturbing how someone could commit this senseless act of vandalism.

O'Neil also supplied us with security footage, where the suspect can be seen slashing one tire, before walking a bit further and slashing two more tires on another vehicle on Fairfield street. Officials tell KMVT he then crossed Addison and slashed more tires on Fillmore street.

"We need to get this guy caught, we need to get him caught, we need to get him in jail, in front of a judge," Said O'Neil

O'Neil is out $600 after this incident, but he is more worried for those down the street from him.

"There are some people that I know personally, past me here who are living paycheck to paycheck, and it's gonna be difficult for them to have their vehicles fixed," said O'Neil.

The Twin Falls Police Department said they have seen things like this before.

"It's not an uncommon thing. it's a very unfortunate thing because it costs people a lot of money to repair these things that they may or may not have had to," said Luke Allen the Sergeant of Detectives for The Twin Falls Police Department.

If anybody has any information regarding this suspect then please call detective Jason Kelly at 208-735-7200.