Twin Falls Police Chief responds to controversial online article

KMVT has been hearing from viewers about an article on a website called The Hill, which names the Twin Falls Police Department, among others, with officers posting violent, racist posts on Facebook.

The Hill attributes their story to the Plain View Project, that was launched by a Philadelphia lawyer, who looked at accounts of almost 3,000 officers from eight different departments across the country. They also looked at 600 retired officers from those departments as well.

Some of the posts were published on the officers' personal Facebook pages years ago.

KMVT spoke to Chief Craig Kingsbury on the phone and he reiterated the same the statement he gave The Hill:

"First, John Wellard is not, nor do we have any record of him ever being, a Twin Falls police officer. Per our longest tenured officer, Capt. Matthew Hicks, he has never heard of Mr. Wellard," Kingsbury said.

The article also named three other officers.

“Regarding the other three individuals that are included on this report, those names all do match names of current TFPD police officers. I do not have any further comment,” Kingsbury stated.