Twin Falls Police Department honor fallen brother

The Twin Falls Police Department honored one of their fallen brothers Wednesday, dedicating a building in his name.

The department dedicated their public safety operations building, in honor of the only Twin Falls police officer to die in the line of duty, Craig Bracken, who died 80 years ago May 8th.

Chief Craig Kingsbury explained to KMVT that for the past several years on the anniversary of his passing, they've held a ceremony at his grave site, and finally decided to dedicate a building in his honor, settling on the remodeled operations building.

“Officer Bracken was what many will regard as a cops cop, we felt it was a good thing to do to honor him forever,” Kingsbury stated.

The building houses the patrol division, the Twin Falls Police and Fire communications center, as well as code enforcement and the property and evidence section of the crime lab.

And in attendance for the ceremony were Bracken's two granddaughters, as well as his niece.