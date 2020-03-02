Twin Falls Police Department says alleged sexual assaults at CSI is under investigation

Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O'Donnell confirmed Monday to KMVT the department is still investigating two sexual assault claims at the College of Southern Idaho campus.

CSI's safety department sent out a "timely warning incident alert" to their students on Wednesday, saying, "Within the past month, the campus received reports from two female students that were sexually assaulted in separate incidents by an acquaintance, a male, CSI student."

The female students said the assaults occurred in their residences. However, in the alert, it states there are little facts to back up that claim, adding there wasn't any indication of forcible entry into the residences.

Jim Munn, the director of public safety at CSI, said he could not talk about the alleged assault, but in any criminal offense, whether its battery, assault or even sexual assault, the campus' primary concern is the victim's safety.

"Our campus safety department would help provide them escorts in the evening," Munn said. "We will sit in class with them; we will do whatever it takes to help them be successful and safe on campus."

The alert also stated specific locations are not being listed to protect the reporting students' identities, and the reporting students want to remain anonymous.