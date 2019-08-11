Twin Falls Police confirm suspect in custody for Sunday stabbing

The Twin Falls Police Department confirmed responding to a call of a man being stabbed at 5:16 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 400 block of Gardner Ave in Twin Falls.

The victim, an adult male, was transferred to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, and is undergoing surgery.

A male suspect is in custody and currently being interviewed, according to Cpl. Samir Smriko of the Twin Falls Police Department.

Charges for the suspect are pending.

