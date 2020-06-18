Twin Falls Police discuss summer vehicle burglaries

The summer months can bring an increase in certain crimes, and for the Twin Falls Police Department a crime they see more often in the summer is vehicle burglary.

“A vehicle burglary is when somebody that does not belong in the vehicle accesses the vehicle and takes things out of the vehicle,” says Cpl. Dan Weigt.

In past years for Twin Falls, vehicle burglaries tended to increase in the summer and decrease in the fall. Authorities tell KMVT vehicle burglary is a crime of opportunity, and the summertime has the potential to create more opportunities for people to gather, thus producing more cars in one area.

“There are a lot more of things and activities going on in the community that brings larger groups of people to a certain area of town, and so it just creates a perfect opportunity for people looking for an easy target at that point.” Weigt says.

Typically a vehicle burglary happens with an unlocked door, and a burglar looking for an easy target. Authorities recommend you always keep your doors locked, and valuable items either hidden or out of the vehicle.

If an item in your car contains a serial number, they recommend you record it, as it can be entered into a national database as a stolen item.

“Along with that, those numbers get recorded when those items go through a pawn shop in the community and those pawn records are cross referenced at our department with stolen items and so it is easier to track them back down,” he says.

A vehicle burglary is considered a felony offense and holds the potential for prison time.

“Just make it easier to protect yourself and less likely to be a victim,” he says.

