Twin Falls Police hold annual Cops and Kids event

A couple of dozen kids and their parents will be getting presents under the tree this year, thanks to the Twin Falls Police Department's annual Cops and Kids event, as well as Heroes’ and Helpers program.

This year, Twin Falls High School senior Brinlee Stotts teamed up with the Twin Falls post of the Fraternal Order of Police to help raise the money as part of her senior project.

Stotts ended up raising about $1,800 helping 7 families get Christmas this year.

KMVT went to Target while the shopping spree was happening, and talked with Stotts about why she decided to do this as her project.

“My dad is a police officer here in Twin Falls, so we know Josh Hayes and he always puts on Shop with a Cop, partnering with Heroes and Helpers, so I volunteered to help that out for my senior project,” Stotts explained.

In addition to the Twin Falls Police Department, the Twin Falls Fire Department was also in attendance, as well as the Idaho State Police.

And after the presents were bought, they were then wrapped at Target, ensuring there would be surprises Christmas morning.

