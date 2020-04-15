Twin Falls Police holding virtual read alongs during coronavirus pandemic

The Twin Falls Police Department is providing children with some routine in their lives during this stressful time.

Every Monday and Wednesday, officers, detectives and even the police chief are reading children's books live on their Facebook page.

They got the idea after seeing a post from a New York City police officer, explained J.P. O'Donnell.

"We kind of looked at it, thought this is a great outreach for the community, especially right now with times are just a little more difficult for children," O'Donnell said.

The officers decide what book they want to read, but sometimes, they don't have a copy, leading them to call in favors, which is what happened to Chief Craig Kingsbury.

"We didn't have the book, and of course the library's closed, so we're like 'where will we get this book from?'" O'Donnel said. "Fortunately chief pulled a couple strings, got into contact with the library, and they made a special trip in just for the chief to retrieve that book and get it down to him so he'd be able to read that to the kids."

If a day shift officer is reading, the read along will start around 3 p.m. and if it's a night side officer, about 7 p.m.

They're also looking at the possibility of continuing read along's once the pandemic is over.