UPDATE: Twin Falls Police investigate stabbing at Mr. Gas

UPDATE 9:00 p.m.: Twin Falls Police said at 6:56 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing that occurred near the 1100 block of Lincoln Street, which was the Mr. Gas Station on Falls Avenue.

The incident involved two adult men who knew each other.

The victim in the stabbing was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley for treatment and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

KMVT will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: The Twin Falls Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a gas station.

The incident happened sometime after 6:30 p.m. Monday at Mr. Gas on Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue.

A reporter on the scene saw one person taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

A crime lab was also on scene investigating.

According to an officer we spoke to, there is no threat to the public.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.