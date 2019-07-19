Twin Falls Police seek help identifying individual in fraudulent transaction incident

Twin Falls Police is seeking anyone who can help identify the pictured individual. This person is believed to have information regarding the fraudulent use of a financial transaction near the 200 block of Shoshone Street North in early June.

"The victim in this case actually had possession of her cards when the transactions were made," said Det. Eric Strassner. "So most likely it was the information from the bank card was obtained through some sort of a skimming device whether it was on a gas pump, another ATM, could of even been that ATM, or any sort of credit card terminal in a grocery store or what not."

If you have information regarding the individual pictured, you're encouraged to contact Strassner at 208-735-7124 or email him at estrassner@tfid.org. Tips can remain anonymous.