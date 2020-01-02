With the new year comes celebration, and with celebration comes alcohol. A perfect recipe for increased drunk drivers on the road.

Twin Falls Police say that DUI arrests increased this New Year (Jake Manuel Brasil/KMVT/KSVT)

KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls Police Department Wednesday who say they did have more DUI arrests this year then last year. Also in relation KMVT spoke with a local taxi company regarding the amount of intoxicated people they picked up last night.

This New Year's the Twin Falls Police Department arrested three drunk drivers during traffic stops, an increase from last year.

Tyler Craft, with the The Twin Falls Police Department traffic team, says they are unsure of why exactly this increase has occurred, but one thing they do notice and appreciate, is the communities involvement in calling in and reporting possible intoxicated drivers.

"There are only so many cops but there are a lot of great citizens in the city of Twin Falls that can call in an help us keep the roads safe," Kraft said.

He also says that taking a taxi is also always an option, something that Samantha Tarrant owner of D and S Checker Taxi wishes more people did.

"It's like a loaded gun basically when you're getting behind that wheel driving drunk it doesn't matter if have one beer or not and you think you are safe, it's just not safe," Tarrant said.

This year the city of Twin Falls has focused and cracked down on impaired driving.

"Deaths occur from impaired driving," Kraft said. "and it's one of those where sometime their young, their old, there is no deterrent there. You could get hurt by drunk driver, an impaired driver anytime."