Twin Falls Police talks city crime rates, following ISP crime report

The numbers are in from the Idaho State Police showing the crime rate in Idaho in 2018 dropped by nearly 2 percent compared to the previous year.

Officials with Idaho State Police said Idaho saw an estimated population growth of 200,000 and those numbers can paint a picture if crime goes up or down.

"If you actually look at the crime rate per population it has cause to decrease our crime rate by 1.87 percent, and the reason for that when you have a steady number of total offenses reported and your population increases in the amount that it has that will cause your crime rate to decrease."

The report shows violent crimes went up by 2 percent and property crime reports dropped by about 6.5 percent.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said they're not overly worried about any particular crime because they take in all facets of public safety seriously, but in the past they found property to theft crimes trending.

"Larcenies, burglaries tendd to be the highest type of crime reported to the police department," Lt. Thueson said. " One of the things that we're really pleased with is our clearance rate in 2018 rose from 42 percent in 2017 to a little over 49 percent in 2018."

Thueson said they do look at ISP crime rate studies and take them into consideration but only time will tell what necessary resources they will need in the future to keep the public safe.

"Our trends seem to be remaining consistent. Over time tell us that our officers are being effective in the field even though the population continues to rise,"he said. "We're not seeing that same rise in crime rates that we're seeing with the population."

The report shows most southern Idaho counties saw a decrease in crime rate. Only Blaine, Lincoln and Gooding counties saw a small uptick in crime rates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.