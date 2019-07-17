Twin Falls police talk protocols going into a crime scene

A crime scene can turn a small investigation into a big one, typically when officers arrive on-scene and the crime has already been committed.

KMVT's Ricardo Coronado talks with Twin Falls Police Lt. John Wilson about protocols officers follow during a crime scene investigation (KMVT/Ricardo Coronado).

KMVT spoke with Twin Falls Police Department on the protocols officers take when they respond.

Lt. John Wilson has been with the Twin Falls Department for about 22 years. Wilson said there are several protocols officers follow, during a crime scene investigation.

"Your first responsibility is to make sure the scene is safe. If the call is still active, especially violent-type crimes where we have fighting, assaults taking place, worse case scenario an active shooter," Wilson said.

Officers identify the threat and provide a safe enviroment, Wilson explains.

"The next big step officer try to see if there's anyone that needs help, do we have an injured victim and identify who might be hurt and what kind of medical care is require," Wilson said.

During the investigation officers look at the scene and determine what needs to be contained and preserved for evidence. In some instances crime scenes can start in one location and move to another.

"Last night's call is a good example of a victim could leave a crime scene go to a different location and call police," Wilson.

Wilson is referring to a stabbing investigation that occurred Monday evening at a Twin Falls gas station. Officers were able to pinpoint what needed to be contained and apply caution tape. In this type of case they were able to let the business stay open during the investigation.

"In some cases it can't be avoided and we have to close business," Wilson said.