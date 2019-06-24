Twin Falls Police talk social media guidelines after controversial online article

A project released by a Philadelphia lawyer is still being talked about, where they looked at accounts of almost 3,000 officers from eight departments across the country. They also looked at 600 other retired officers from those departments as well, where social media posts were inappropriate.

The Twin Falls Police Department was one agency that was examined as part of the project.

Three of their current officers were listed because the project says posts from a few years ago were controversial in some way.

"One of them was posted before that person was employed by the police department," said Craig Kingsbury, the Twin Falls Police Chief.

While it was still controversial and included in that article, he said this incident was a teachable moment for not only their department, but all staff in the city.

"We have used this as an opportunity to talk with our employees about being sensitive and understanding that maybe we might think something means one thing, but to another person with another background or a set of ideals, it could mean something different," he continued. "And, as public officials, we need to recognize that and be cognizant of that and be cautious."

So what are the department's social media guidelines?

Kingsbury said officers are responsible for what they post online.

"That responsibility is to be cognizant of what they’re posting and to understand that what they’re posting can’t bring any discredit to our profession. Has to be in line with law enforcement code of ethics. It needs to set the values that we have with the city of Twin Falls and make sure that it follows the protocols and that it doesn’t offend or disrespect our profession," he said. "Or, even make people, in marginalized communities, we don’t want them to feel a distrust with law enforcement, so those things are important to us."

So for those who are thinking about a career in law enforcement, he said he always advises them to make good choices now, as they do a thorough background check.

"Part of that character in the 21st century has to do with your online image,” he said. "It has to do with that presence. You can’t distance yourself from that the way maybe a decade ago people did. It is part of you, and it’s part of your background and when we do that investigation, that background investigation, we’re probably going to be looking at that and taking that into consideration before we hire somebody so just be careful."

Kingsbury said that if anyone in the community feels like a city staff member or someone part of their department is engaging in behavior that is not acceptable, to let them know and report their concerns to the police department or on the city's website.

Though this was an incident that they are aware of and used as a teaching moment, Kingsbury believes that they are involved in the community and are connected with them, by attending different events and even showing their support and advocacy with themed cars.