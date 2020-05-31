Twin Falls Pool beginning new recreation opportunity

The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department says they hope new services at the city pool will soon be available.

The Twin Falls City Pool opened up for lap swim only on May 20th, where swimmers would have to reserve a time to come and swim as individuals.

Parks and recreation director Wendy Davis said next week they will soon be able to offer an open family swim opportunity with reservations, all focused around controlled crowd size.

“We have tried to stagger entrance times, so that people are not hitting the locker rooms at the same time, so there is time in between with that, you can call the swimming pool or visit the website to make those reservations,” said Davis.

Families are limited to one reservation a day, with a max group of no more than five people. Reservations last one hour, and are free to make.

