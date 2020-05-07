Twin Falls property management company works with struggling renters

More than 30 million people have filed for U.S. unemployment aid since the pandemic began, leaving some struggling to pay their monthly rent.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with a property management company to find out how they are managing with tenants suddenly without a job, as well as Magic Valley renter who is waiting on unemployment benefits.

Magic Valley resident Christy Wheeler told KMVT she and her boyfriend have been going through a difficult time since the pandemic began, deciding whether the power stays on, or if food gets put on the table. Both of them have gone through the proper steps to file for unemployment, but at this time neither of them have received any aid money.

"We're not off work by choice," she said. "I didn't quit a job; he didn't quit a job; neither one got fired; we just can't work. The government shut us down so we can't work, we have been told that we can't go into our jobs."

Recently Wheeler moved homes in order have a lower rent. She also told KMVT, that they are not looking for handouts, they just want people to know that not everyone is getting the government relief that is being talked about.

For those struggling renters, KMVT reached out to Twin Falls Property Management Company to see what options are available for people just like Wheeler, who are waiting on unemployment.

"If somebody says they we will have rent on the 10 or the 12 instead of the 1 or the 5, or whatever their normal date is, then we are just keeping track of everything in our records, and all of our tenants are great people and they are doing their best to get rent in," said property manager Alicia Maldonado.

Twin Falls Property Management said luckily they have few tenants who are struggling, but they have chosen to waive all late fees for renters and work through a payment plan with those who are financially strained.

The company also said as of right now, people can still evict someone in the state of Idaho for not paying rent. Although landlords and management companies can no longer go to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office in order to have someone forcibly evicted, which happens typically in extreme cases.

If landlords or tenants are having a hard time paying rent because of COVID-19, The Idaho housing and Finance Association has some resources available.