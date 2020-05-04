Twin Falls Public Library offers curbside pickup

In an effort to align itself with Governor’s reopening plan; the Twin Falls Public Library has added a new service to help community members continue to read and learn, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curbside pickups are now available until the 15th of May, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You may place up to 20 items on hold over the phone or through an online catalog at twinfallspubliclibrary.org.

Then, library staff will contact you when your items are ready for pick-up. Make sure to call the library to let them know when you arrive. Once you park, open your trunk so staff can bring out your items with a mask and gloves on, they will put the items inside of your trunk.

However, if that's not possible they will leave the items on the sidewalk. This is an effort to maintain social distancing protocols. Staff are also disinfecting all materials brought back, plus are holding items for 72 hours.

According to the city of Twin Fall’s public information officer, Joshua Palmer, this service is extremely valuable to the community. “Library services we found for a lot of our residence are extremely helpful. Obviously the stay-home order has them feeling cooped-up. It can take a real emotional impact on individuals. So, we want to make sure they do have these materials that can help edify the mind so they continue to learn and continue to be active. That's why it's important to keep these services open,” said Palmer.

