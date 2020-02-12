Twin Falls Public Library to host Strong Women of Early Idaho

The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting an event Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 celebrating the women of Idaho's history.

"The library is having guest Gary Eller, who is a musician and folklorist," said.

Eller has been researching all about the women of Idaho, and the changes that they have made to the state, which he then puts to music, to tell the story. The event is from 7-8 p.m. and it will be downstairs in the library's program room.

"Some women who are maybe not necessarily completely forgotten, but they're contributions to Idaho may not be really well known, so that is what he is doing is finding these songs and then give you a little story, about the importance of these women and talk about their significance to the state," said Jennifer Hills who works at the Twin Falls Public Library.

Hills says that this is the perfect year to do a program like this because it is the celebration of 100 years of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.