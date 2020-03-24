Twin Falls church working to help community members during COVID-19 pandemic

Twin Falls Reformed Church is taking steps to help community members who may be struggling during this time.

Many peoples' lives were turned upside-down with the outbreak of the coronavirus, children aren’t in school, businesses are closing and others are being laid off.

“This was totally unexpected for the community and the world as a whole, but where we have resources and volunteers and we can step in for people who have lost their job and they just need some food to get them through,” said Kristy Pickett, the director of missions at Twin Falls Reformed Church.

The Twin Falls Reformed Church is partnering with other local organizations to provide food, money or household items to those in need.

“We are also working to get donations from other agencies to help truck drivers to be able to keep them on the road," Pickett said. "We are also working with Mustard Seed and they are able to provide food boxes and get them into homes."

Pickett says that during the darkest of times, people can work together as a community.

“In dark times, people just shine, people step in and they help, and we don’t want anybody to feel isolated," she said. "We don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t get something that they need, or it’s an uncomfortable situation. We want to be able to help. We want to be able to provide whatever it is that they need."

Whether it’s picking up a prescription, or feeding the kids who are home from school, the Reformed Church says they can help people in the community.

“As Jesus said, 'love your neighbor as yourself,' and that doesn’t just include the church community, the entire Magic Valley is our community and we want to help them anyway we can,” said Chuck Swoboda, the lead pastor at the church.

If people would like to donate or volunteer, or if they are in need of any supplies, people can call the Twin Falls Reformed Church at 208-733-6128.