Twin Falls Relay for Life moves indoors

Due to unfavorable wind and rain, Twin Falls Relay for Life will be moving indoors.

The community fundraising event is slated for Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight at Canyon Ridge High School. The event was initially going to be held at the school’s track but is moving indoors.

The event will still have the food, live entertainment, survivor events and fun without the anticipated wind and rain.

Community members have put together teams to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The event is free to attend.

