Twin Falls Salvation Army Thrift Store set to close June 14

The Salvation Army's Thrift Store in Twin Falls will be closing soon.

Twin Falls Salvation Army Maj. Kevin Hanson said the decision was from their headquarters because of financial issues.

He said the thrift store is supposed to be helping them generate money from the sales made at the store for programming and ultimately going back to the community. Hanson said it was getting to a point where the store was costing them money rather than helping.

The church couldn't absorb the expenses, Hanson explained.

"We're not leaving the community. We're going to stay here, this is where we're at and we're still going to continue our other services, social series and still our neighbors here in Twin Falls," Hanson said.

He added that keeping the store open would have possibly put them into the "red."

The store did go through some renovations, but it didn't take off like they hoped it would.

He said they had a total of seven employees at the thrift store and will be helping them find another job.

The store is set to close on June 14.