Twin Falls superintendent responds to proposed bill to push back school start date

House Bill 364 proposes a change in Idaho law, which would push back the start of the school year, to the first Tuesday after Labor Day for all Idaho public schools.

Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson tells KMVT why this is a bad idea for a number of reasons.

“One is because when you look at our dual credits, there's a real need to finish the first semester by Christmas break. We have a lot of kids now who are doing dual credits through colleges and universities, and to stay on schedule with those, they end at Christmas break,” Dickinson said,adding a second reason. “All of our state testing happens in the spring. And we want as much instruction time before that testing as possible. So those are really the two reasons why we start when we start in August.”

Dickinson also said it should be up to each school district to decide when to start, not the state.

“It takes away local control, and again I think local control is important to Idahoans," he said. "And so when you start messing with things like school start dates, I think it really is a not at that level that that decision should be made."