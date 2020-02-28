Twin Falls School District freezes general fund budget

The Twin Falls School District has froze all money leaving the general fund for the rest of the school year. Both the teachers union and the superintendent are working together to correct the situation.

The freeze is due to a miscalculation made during cost estimation, as well as state incomes being lower then expected. State revenues are $661,835.50 lower. This is partially contributed by a lower average daily attendance in Twin Falls Schools.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson tells KMVT that he does not believe that an average student will be affected by this freeze. The staff might have trouble paying for some supplies.

"There is a potential for staff to notice it, because of the fact that we are restricting those expenditures, and so some of the things that they may have planned to purchase between now and the end of the school year, they will have to put off till the end of the budget cycle," said Dickinson.

Now the district will continue to pay for some critical expenditures, but for now the school district will have to tighten the purse strings to ensure that they we will be able to finish the year on the plus side. The Twin Falls Education Association is also helping to come up with ways to cut back on costs.

"I think the district is being very transparent, so I don't feel like the teachers are going to feel it this year. We do have a committee looking at some ways to cut back for next year so we can build that carry-over back up," Said Peggy Hoy, President of the Twin Falls Education Association.