Twin Falls School District raising money for homeless students

While students across the Magic Valley are off for Christmas break, some student's don't have a home to go to.

The Twin Falls School District says each year, nearly 400 of their students are identified as homeless, or not having fixed, adequate or regular housing.

To help those in need, especially during this holiday season, the school district has created a fundraiser to help those less fortunate through Avenues for Hope.

The school district posted about the fundraiser on its Facebook page.

“The names have all been changed, but they're real situations from our community and ways that the community has stepped up to help folks who have fallen into homelessness,” Craner said.

Craner also said that the Avenues for Hope campaign is currently matching donations, and anyone interested in donating.