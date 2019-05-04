Twin Falls School District holds annual 'Helping Hands' day

It was Helping Hands day in the Twin Falls School District Friday, where students get out and do service in the community.

One group of students went to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter to do some service there.

Twenty-three 7th graders from Robert Stuart Middle School went to the animal shelter to make some blankets for the pets to use.

The students got to work cutting and tying fleece blankets.

KMVT caught up with the Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter who explained that they use blankets every day for the animals, and go through a lot of laundry to keep them fresh, and said that the blankets the students made today will go a long way...

“These wonderful student have come here and volunteered to make up 12 blankets, and that's a significant number in one volunteer session, so we just feel really happy about that,” Blackwood explained.

Each student voted on what project they wanted to do, so while one group was at the shelter, other students went to places like the park or Shoshone Falls to clean up trash, or to the CSI campus to help refresh the walking path.