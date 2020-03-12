Twin Falls School District issues series of precautionary measures amid current status of COVID-19

The Twin Falls School District is implementing come health precautions for students and parents and suspending out of state travel for students and staff.

According to a news release issued Thursday by the district, face-to-face, parent-teacher conferences will now have to take place via phone. The precautionary measures were decided upon in coordination with the South Central Public Health District. The district outlined eight precautions its taking below:

1. Parent/teacher conferences be conducted via phone with teachers calling parents during scheduled times. During the phone conferences, we ask all staff to verify email addresses for parents for further communication.

2. Out-of-state travel for students and staff (senior trips, conferences, field trips, etc.) in the district has been suspected until further notice. This may be extended to out of district travel at a future date.

3. Starting Friday, there will be no indoor gatherings in confined areas (i.e. gyms, auditoriums, cafeteria ) of more than 250 people at any one time in the schools, including school and community events. This may require staggering lunches, canceling assemblies, postponing evening events.

4. Attendance policies related to credits, finals, awards, etc. are suspended. Student absences will still need to be verified.

5. Outdoor activities will continue until further notice.

6. Continue to promote good hygiene practices.

7. Any staff or students who are symptomatic (fever, cough, shortness of breath) will need to be cleared by medical personnel before returning to school. If the employee does not have leave available, the district may grant additional days. Employees with confirmed cases will not be charged leave.

8. Employees who self-quarantine and are diagnosed with a confirmed case will be credited back their leave. The district may grant additional days for employees awaiting virus test results. Employees with questions are advised to contact the human resource department.