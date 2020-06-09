Twin Falls School District looking for parent opinions

The Twin Falls School District is asking parents and guardians for their opinions as they look toward the next school year.

Eva Craner with the Twin Falls School District tells KMVT how parents can answer the survey. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

A team of parents and teachers and administrators has come together to put the survey together with questions about what parents and guardians feel and think should be done about the next school year.

They are starting this process early because there are so many unknown factors regarding COVID-19.

The survey needs to be completed by next Tuesday.

"I think one thing that we really want people to understand is when it comes to schools opening in the fall there is a lot of decisions that we can make locally," said Eva Craner. "We know there is lots of guidance out there that people are seeing from different organizations, but our goal as a school district is to work with our local health officials, put together plans and contingency plans that make sense for our community, for our parents and our students, and with the resources we have available to us, so that's our big focus, what's right for us in Twin Falls and making those decisions locally."

The survey can be found at https://www.tfsd.org/