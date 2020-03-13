Twin Falls School District looks into attendance zones

The school district has noticed that certain elementary schools have higher enrollment than others, and because of that, are considering changing the attendance zones for the 2020-2021 school year.

A group of committee members from each elementary school came together to put together a proposal for what the new attendance zones would look like.

They noticed that some schools were almost at capacity and some were only 70% full.

Now they are looking for feedback from the community and are holding public meetings.

“This group of committee members that made this proposal they really dug in deep and looked at lots of factors, and put forth a proposal that they thought would balance enrollment for the next few years, because we know that twin falls is growing, and we can't always predict how that works,” said Eva Craner from the twin falls public school district.

The meetings to discuss the proposal will be as follows.

March 17, 7 p.m. - Perrine elementary school

March 19, 7 p.m. - Bickel elementary school

March 30, 7 p.m. - Morningside elementary school