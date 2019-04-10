Leaders in Learning — Twin Falls School District names Teacher of the Year

The Twin Falls School District has named their teacher of the year, a teacher from Robert Stuart Middle School.

Physical education teacher Katie Kauffman was given top honors at the annual Red Apple Gala last week, being named the best in the district.

Kauffman, who's been teaching for 14 years, was awarded a basket full of prizes, including a computer and a watch from Jensen Jewelers.

KMVT caught up with her to get her reaction to winning.

“I was just in awe that I was even selected among the other teachers. A couple of the teachers have taught my own children so I know exactly how awesome and deserving they are, too. So to be selected from such an amazing pool of teachers is really an honor,” Kauffman said.

There were 10 other teachers nominated, who were also honored at the event.