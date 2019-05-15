Twin Falls School District plans to buy land for potential elementary school

The Twin Falls School District will move toward purchasing land for possible a new elementary school.

The land is slightly more than thirteen and half acres, and is located on the west side of Kenyon Road, between Pheasant Road and SouthWood Road.

Purchasing the land would cost a little more than $306,000, but that money would be paid for through the sale of land next to South Hills Middle School, and funds due from Pillar Falls improvements that total more than $385,000.

By purchasing the land with funds from Pillar Falls improvements and the sale of property next to South Hills, the district would still have slightly more than $80 left after completing the purchase.

