Twin Falls School District reduces 22 classified positions

The Twin Falls School District is laying off 22 classified employees following a freeze to their general fund budget in late February.

Classified positions are those such as custodians, paraprofessionals and secretaries. These layoffs are after the Twin Falls School District analyzed their expenses. Superintendent Brady Dickinson tells me that the reason for the reduction in classified employees is due to that category being the most over in terms of expenditures.

These classified employees will not be affected by this until the end of the school year, and these employees do have the opportunity to fill positions that they are qualified for that become available through resignations between now and then.

These cuts that the district is making for next year are related to them not anticipating to qualify for an emergency levy, also for the last 10 to 12 years the district's carry-over money has been reducing due to them using it in times of economic decline and when building new schools.

"We trying to make these reductions and have as little impact on students as possible, so in our evaluations of the positions to reduce, we look at positions that didn't have direct contact with students in the classroom, also were not related to safety," said Brady Dickinson.

Dickinson tells KMVT the reason for all of this is so that budget issues do not happen in the future. He also wanted to make it a point that these layoffs are not related to the miscalculation made during cost estimation. It comes down to not having enough money in the classified employee category of their budget.