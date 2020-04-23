Twin Falls School District reminds parents to register child for kindergarten

The Twin Falls School District is reminding parents that kindergarten registration will be taking place online this year.

If your child is going to be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, then it is time to register them for kindergarten. Parents will visit tfsd.org and click on kindergarten registration.

Parents will need to provide their child's birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records in order to register.

And if they have any questions, Twin Falls School District is still working to help you through it.

They will be having an open house once things calm down a little bit.

"We know that going to kindergarten can be scary, so we want to make sure that when it's possible, to have the opportunity to bring those students in, the opportunity to come in, see the classroom, meet the teacher, get accustomed to what school might be like if they've not been to school before," said Eva Craner, the public information officer.

She says that this is all very important because the district will need to know how many students are registered in order to know how many teachers are needed at each elementary school.